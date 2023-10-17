Eight out of ten Mexicans intend to make online purchases in Buen Fin 2023, in a context where Distrust in offers has more impact than the inflation and debt scenariosaid the Mexican Association of Online Sales (AMVO).

“What we do see is that there is a small slowdown in the speed of growth of purchase intention in Buen Fin. Yes, there is income uncertainty for some consumers but it has not necessarily been the strongest barrier to purchase. It has often been a lack of trust in promotions,” explained AMVO Director of Intelligence and Market Studies, Daniela Orozco.

In a press conference on the expectation of online sales for the next edition of Buen Fin that will be held from November 17 to 20 of this year, the AMVO said that the context of clients with greater debt due to the economic scenario, You can take the opportunity to invite them to take better care of their resources and stick to their purchasing budget.

Orozco recalled that In the 2022 edition of Buen Fin, there was a 31% growth in online sales during the days of promotions, with which e-commerce had a participation of 19% of total sales at the event, without so far there being a specific expectation of how much sales through digital channels could represent in 2023.

“It is a trend that we see following double-digit growth in electronic commerce. We will see how it responds this year,” he commented.

Consumers continue to distrust offers

The AMVO showed that 45% of consumers do not trust Buen Fin promotions, showing a downward trend, followed by the current economic uncertainty and inflation that impacts purchasing power, with 25%. In addition to waiting for other offers with 24% of consumers and 22% of the population indicating they do not have money to buy on those dates.

In the opposite case, 68% of users indicate that they will buy during Buen Fin to take advantage of discounts and promotions, while 54% say that the event offers a wide variety of products and services with 54%.

