The Guadalajara Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) announced the 13th edition of the Good endwhich It will take place from November 17 to 20.

For this edition, The increase in the economic impact and the businesses that are added after the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to continuewhich stopped the constant growth during the Buen Fin editions in previous years.

The head of Canaco Guadalajara, Raúl Uranga, explained that More than 13 thousand participating businesses are waiting that offer different types of offers and an economic benefit of more than 5 billion pesos.

“We are expecting an increase of 6 percent compared to 2022 to reach 13,640 businesses in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area and we are expecting a growth in the economic benefit between 10 and 12 percent that will lead us to an estimated sale of 5,400 million pesos during Buen Fin.”

In the 2022 edition of Buen Fin, the economic impact was 4,869 million pesos and almost 13,000 participating businesses.

The businessman acknowledged that the growth in economic output and participating businesses had a drop during the editions that coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is important to mention that the pandemic affected this growth that we had every year, where we were growing from 2011 to 2019 and during the pandemic in 2020, it fell 5 percent, although we expected a greater fall because the shopping centers were closed, there were no sales. “In 2021 we recovered only 6 percent, despite the fact that night sales were prohibited again, but you could now go to the shopping center,” said Uranga Lamadrid.

Currently, Canaco Guadalajara estimates growth in economic benefits attributed to the increase in online sales by companies.

Recommendations:

To have good purchases and avoid falling into fraud, Canaco Guadalajara issued recommendations to those who are going to consume at Buen Fin:

Establish a budget.

Prioritize needs.

Compare prices before buying.

Check the security of online sites.

Read return policies.

Use of secure payment methods.

Avoid getting into excessive debt.

