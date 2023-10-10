It will arrive in 2025 but in the meantime it has capitalized orders for over 120 million dollars: the motorbike created in collaboration with Roland Sands will have a price of around 20,000 dollars

Buell Motorcycle Co. he surprised everyone with some news that is certainly pleasing: his power cruiser born in collaboration with Roland Sands it is not yet in production but has reached the enviable sum of 120 million dollars in pre-orders: this is what was declared in a press release from the motorcycle manufacturer based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, regarding its Super Cruiser 1190 with 175 horsepower.

Buell’s story is not without its twists and turns, and this is just the latest one: if Roland Sands is certainly one of the most famous American “bike builders”, Buell is the mother of legendary motorcycles such as the XB9 or the XB12 Ulysses, born from the mind of Erik Buell which, however, is no longer part of the company now – together with the Buell brand – in the hands of Bill Melvin (CEO) who has been carrying forward the brand for several years by supporting the assistance of the motorcycles in circulation and designing/creating a future with new motorcycles and large perspectives.

In the initial declarations – year 2021 – they were foreseen 10 models by 2024 to be combined with the 1190RX and 1190SX with 185 hp and 190/188 kg, like the Supertouringa crossover yes 185 cvand the Super Cruiser 1190 available for pre-order from the beginning of 2023 on the Buell website.

175 horsepower, 204 kg of weight and 17-inch wheels: numbers that leave no doubt about the desire of this bike to place itself at the top of the “West Coast” power cruisers, having Harley-Davidson and Indian in its sights and also focusing on the stars and stripes charm already seen with the Hammerhead 1190 Freedom Edition which celebrates its 40th anniversary. years of the Buell brand.

From a technical point of view, three of the bikes already on the list use the same platform: the sports one Hammerheadla hypernaked 1190 SXand the Supertouring (expected to arrive in 2024, at least this is the date announced on the site) are centered on the same frame bitrave in aluminum alloy which houses the fuel and central rear mono without progressive transmission, while the brakes are characterized by perimeter disk 386 mm front with eight-piston caliper and the engine is the well-known one 72° V-twin (the evolution of the Rotax Helicon) 1,190 cc. The maximum power is declared in 185 horses at 10,600 rpm and with 14.5 kgm of maximum torque at 8,200 rpm, numbers which among other things make the Hammerhead the most powerful sports car made in the USA.

The Super Cruiserhowever, in practice it inherits only the engine, swingarm and front brake from this platform: the steel trellis frame is new and the handlebars and footrests are adjustable to find the best ergonomics, while a smoothed maximum power was chosen for the engine of 10 horses.

This remarkable injection of liquidity, to put it in the same words as Bill Melvin CEO di Buell Motorcycles, “puts Buell on a significant long-term growth trajectory,” but further raises expectations for the debut of these bikes and the global relaunch of the American brand.