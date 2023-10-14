Suara.com – Pro Jokowi or Projo volunteers have finally officially declared their support for the 2024 presidential election.

Projo volunteers said that Prabowo Subianto is a presidential candidate who will be supported by his party based on instructions from President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

The General Chairperson of Projo Volunteers, Budi Arie, explained that President Jokowi had conveyed several instructions regarding which leadership candidates he would support when he attended the Projo VI National Working Meeting. Finally, Projo concluded that the figure was Prabowo.

“And he (Jokowi) has conveyed several things including the criteria for candidates who can continue him (Jokowi). We from Projo concluded that the candidate in question is Mr. Prabowo,” said Budi in front of Prabowo at Kertanegara IV, South Jakarta, Saturday (14/10 /2023).

Budi said that what was no less important was that Prabowo was considered to have courage and commitment.

“Because we see several very important things, namely being brave and having the courage and having a commitment to continue to advance Indonesia and improve the welfare of the people and never give up,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that Prabowo was a patriot. This factor is the basic reason Projo directs support to Prabowo.

“And Mr. Prabowo is a true patriot, which is why we, Projo, have agreed to support Mr. Prabowo Subianto as an Indonesian presidential candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election,” he said.

This support is also based on the results of the People’s Consultation (Musra) previously held by Projo as well as the results of Projo V National Working Meeting in 2022.

