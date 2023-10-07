Btp Valore, the Minister of Economy Giorgetti: “Reward seriousness and prudence”

“Seriousness, prudence and responsibility have been rewarded by savers. Our future choices, even the immediate ones, must be respectful of this result which we are pleased and celebrating today”. The Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti said this while commenting on the results of the Btp Valore, the second issue, which today closed the placement with over 17 billion euros.

With 17,190.004 million euros raised and 641,881 contracts registered, the placement of second issue of the BTP Value started on October 2nd. The Mef communicates this. The amount issued coincides with the overall value of the purchase contracts validly concluded at par on the Mot (the Telematic Market of Government Bonds and Securities of the Italian Stock Exchange) in the five days of placement, through the two dealer banks Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and Unicredit SpA and the support of the two co-dealer banks Banca Akros SpA and Iccrea Banca SpA

I annual rates final results of the title confirm those announced last September 29th: 4.10% for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year; 4.50% for the 4th and 5th year. The bond has an enjoyment date of 10 October 2023 and expires on 10 October 2028. Subscribers who maintain the BTP Valore for the entire duration of the 5 years will also be guaranteed an extra final loyalty bonus of 0.5%.

Fazzolari: “Btp Valore proves that Italians trust Meloni”

“Great satisfaction for the second issue of the BTP Valore, which raised more than 17 billion. The data confirms the excellent results of BTP placements since this government has been in office, after the successes of the first BTP Valore and the BTP Italia”. As Giovanbattista Fazzolari, undersecretary for the implementation of the government program. “These numbers testify to the high trust that Italians place in the solidity and reliability of the Meloni Government and in the work of the Minister of Economy Giorgetti, and represent an important return in the hands of families and small savers of part of the state debt”, he concludes.

Time is running out and there is less and less left until the end of the second placement of Btp Value. The first issue, as reported by Il Messaggero, ended on 9 June and raised the record sum of over 18 billion euros. The auction on the first day, last October 2nd, ended with a collection of 4.76 billion for a total of 162 thousand contracts.

