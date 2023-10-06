Btp Valore, here’s how to obtain advantageous returns

Time is running out and there is less and less left until the end of the second placement of Btp Value. The first issue, as reported by Il Messaggero, ended on 9 June and raised the record sum of over 18 billion euros. The auction on the first day, last October 2nd, ended with a collection of 4.76 billion for a total of 162 thousand contracts.



On the first day of the previous issue, on 5 June, the value was 5.4 billion (with 185 thousand contracts signed), while the BTP Italy in the total on the first day of collection on March 6th it had reached 3.6 billion euros in value. Let’s see in detail how to invest in BTP Valore and how much you earn.

As Il Messaggero writes, this time the Btp it will last until 2028, therefore lasting five years instead of four like the previous issue in June. Among the most important news is the fact that savers will receive quarterly coupons calculated on the basis of pre-established rates that increase over timeas well as a final extra premium if the purchased security is held until maturity.

As regards the minimum guaranteed rate, for the first, second and third year it will be equal to 4.1%, while in the fourth and fifth it will rise to 4.5%. To subscribe to the security, simply purchase it through your digital banking (if enabled for the operation), or at the bank or post office.

