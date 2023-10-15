BTP, sell or buy? Here’s what is best to do with bonds

I yields on Italian debt reach levels not seen for years. Behind this peak there are the geopolitical tensions that grip the world, terribly aggravated by the new conflict in Israel, together with inflation that does not let go and the consequent concerns of the markets.

This week, as Il Messaggero reports, the Tesoro he placed 3, 7 and 20 year bonds with yields all increasing. The Three-year BTP was assigned with rates rising 7 cents to 3.93%, the highest since September 2012. The 7-year bond rose 16 cents to 4.37% and the 20-year bond with yields above 5%.

In recent days also the Ten-year BTP had reached the 5% threshold for the first time since November 2012 in a context of generalized selling on the bond market, put under pressure by the prospect of a long period of high rates. With the Fed which, already at the meeting on November 1st, is expected to be revised again. Not an isolated case however. Also the German 10-year German Bund marked new highs, reaching 3% (2.9% at the end of the day), for the first time in 12 years.

And small Italian investors have already started to show signs of confidence in government-issued bonds. The Btp Valueplaced last week, has for example continued to gather the appreciation and savings of many citizens, looking for returns that compensate for the erosion of purchasing power of inflation. Also the second edition of the Treasury title intended for retail investors in fact it went swimmingly, raising over 17 billion euros, just a billion less than the first issue. The Treasury confirmed the rates (4.1% for the first three years, 4.5% in the last two, with a premium of 0.5% for those who bring the bond to maturity) which offer an average annual return of up to 4 .36%, paid with quarterly coupon.

I bond yieldswith the prospect of a prolonged period of rates tall, meanwhile, remain at their highest levels for a decade and make returns attractive for savers, after years of very low rates. As Il Messaggero writes, those who purchased instead Btp before the flare-up of inflation finds itself with heavy losses on capital account. In this case it may therefore be worth collecting the coupons, even if they are much lower than current interest rates, and waiting for the maturity to recover the invested capital.

