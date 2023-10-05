Later in the article we will take stock of the recent history of Peugeot Motorcycles in Italy and on the relationship with BSA, but first let’s see what emerged from the meeting with the manager. First point, the expansion of the sales network: during this year we reached 144 dealers, therefore 43 more than 12 months ago. Second point, the upcoming news: the marketing of the PM-01, a four-stroke roadster to enter the growing market of 125 cc motorcycles, with a medium-high level product: “The price will not be below 4,000 euros” declares Notarbartolo from Furnari. A peculiarity: the look continues for the front light cluster the lion’s scratch, as for Peugeot cars. At 125, the motorcycle will follow in the first quarter of 2024 PM-03 of 300 cc. We had already seen them at EICMA 2022but we won’t be able to do it at the 2023 edition: Peugeot Motocycles will not be there in Milan, because for this year it has deemed it strategic to divert trade fair investments towards the eastern markets.

Big moves also on the electric side: the range is expanding, the launch of the scooter e-Streetzone is upon us and development continues, with new investments and acquisitions that go in the direction of battery-powered motorcycles. And traditional scooters, where Peugeot Motocycles has historically played its game in recent decades? In the first 8 months of the year, 3,061 scooters were registered/sold in Italy, which marks a 33.3% increase compared to 2,297 in 2022. The market share among scooters went from 1.9 to 2.1%. To give support, two models on which Peugeot Motocycles is betting a lot have recently arrived. I’m the on/off scooter (or crossover, if you prefer) XP400 and the high wheel Tweet FaceLift (available in 50, 125 and 200 displacements), launched in 2023.

As mentioned, the meeting was organized to show the results after the first year of the rebirth of the direct branch of Peugeot Motorcycles in Italy. Let’s say rebirth, given that a branch already existed in the past, which was then closed in 2019, when distribution was entrusted to an importer. It should also be remembered that since February 2023 Peugeot Motocycles has been controlled by the holding company based in Germany, Mutares SE & Co. He remains among the shareholders Mahindra & Mahindra, also a shareholder of BSA. And this is also why Peugeot Motocycles is the European distribution partner of the new Gold Star 650.