Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor, the work of Bryan Hitch, has sparked intense debate on social media. Its author comes to light to justify himself.

Bryan Hitch has defended himself against criticism of his Superman comic. One of the biggest stars in the comics industry today has orchestrated Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor with screenwriter Mark Waid. However, the work has sparked an interesting debate not about its history, but about the release date of its second volume.

At first, the original release date in bookstores was the end of September 2023. However, DC Comics decided to delay the release of the second volume of Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor until December 26. Some readers consider it too late, but Bryan Hitch.

Basically, Bryan Hitch maintains that the miniseries was never ready to be released on the market at the end of September. Therefore, the DC Universe has delayed absolutely nothing regarding Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor. Simply put, there were some forecasts that were not met. But there has been no delay.

The author accuses the DC publisher of announcing the comic without taking reality into account

It should be noted that the first volume of Superman: The Last Days of Lex Luthor It went on sale last July. The publisher had promised its potential buyers that the miniseries would be published bimonthly. A periodicity that has not been met, despite the fact that Bryan Hitch defends that this schedule was unfeasible from the beginning.

“When Mark Waid and I started this, he was still an executive at Boom, and I was also thinking about other, longer jobs,” Bryan Hitch began to explain. “The first issue was written, but it was going to be a long time before Mark could start the second.” Therefore, they were warned DC Comics.

“Then there were other scheduled series, monthly publications that Mark had to prioritize and, after the first installment, I was in charge of Venom and Utimate Invasion,” the artist continued arguing. “So I went back to Superman at the end of July. I had a good summer and this month I immersed myself in the topic again. I just finished the second volume.”

“I was certainly surprised that it was requested,” Bryan Hitch said. “And much more so that it was published, since I had not done more than 20 pages and I could not do more for months. I suspect it was published because it had to coincide with some quarter or financial period. But, for our part, when it comes to drawing it makes us look lazy.”

“It’s really no one’s fault,” Bryan Hitch defended the creative team. “It has been a difficult project for many reasons. I’ll finish the entire series at the beginning of November or so. Nobody is rushing. It will be finished when it needs to be finished and will probably be published early next year.”