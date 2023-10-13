Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has revealed a proof of concept of what could be the adaptation of another of his characters, BloodStrike

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has teamed up with Phillip J. Silvera, who worked as a stunt coordinator on 2016’s Deadpool, for a proof-of-concept trailer for the adaptation of Bloodstrike.

Liefeld is known for creating Marvel characters like Deadpool and Cable, but Bloodstrike comes from Liefeld’s standalone Extreme Universe, which has caught the attention of Hollywood over the years. At one point, Akiva Goldsman and Graham King joined in, and Netflix was also interested in adapting it. But with those options expiring, Liefeld decided to take this matter personally. Now, hoping that Phillip J. Silvera will direct the feature film, although at the moment there is no associated studio.

Now the famous comic book author has shared a concept video on his social networks, hoping that studios can get an idea of ​​what the film could be like, in order to obtain financing for the project. In a very similar way to what Ryan Reynolds did with the first Deadpool movie.

This is what Liefeld said

“When taking a comic from the page to the screen there are always obstacles, scripts, writers, talent that come together and move forward. It ages very quickly. I’ve waited to connect with a director with the same zeal for the material, someone who can nurture it to the finish line, be a true partner in the process.

I met Phil Silvera in the first Deadpool movie. He had just completed his work on Daredevil (Netflix) seasons 1 and 2, the architect of those big hallway battles. He was stunt coordinator and second unit director on Deadpool and expressed to me his immediate and overwhelming knowledge of all things comics.

Phil had been there at the beginning of my own career and expressed his passion for my library of extreme characters, there was one that stood out above all the rest, Bloodstrike. He told me we were going to make a movie together and he meant it. During the pandemic we got serious and he said that he had some jobs he had to complete before he could give his full attention to Cabbot and the Born Again Project guys. He promised that he would create and lead a proof of concept for Bloodstrike, showing me his exact approach.

Here’s your first look at Bloodstrike as we work towards a cinematic experience. A POC displays the world and its characters for interested parties looking to jump on board. Watching this incredible footage only reaffirmed that Phil Silvera is the talent to bring this to glorious live action.

I promise to take you all on this journey as we build our Bloodstrike movie together. The casting, the studio, the script, I’ll give you updates as they come together. I’m so tired of hearing about offers, even my own, that I’d rather show you what it’s going to be like. This is just a tease of what awaits us. “I am dedicated now more than ever to bringing my Extreme catalog to life with talented partners like Phil, and this is just the beginning.”

You can watch the video below

Bloodstrike debuted in 1993 after Liefeld left Marvel following breakout work on New Mutants and X-Force. The Image Comics title focuses on a team of elite government assassins.