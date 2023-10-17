The man suspected of being the perpetrator of the attack that caused the death of two people last night in Brussels has been arrested. This was announced by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

Immediately after the attack in the center of Brussels, in which at least two people died, the alleged killer, Lassoued Abdeslam, 45, a Tunisian asylum seeker, posted a video on Facebook in which he claimed his membership in ISIS, Islamic State, boasting of having eliminated non-believers and claiming to have fired to “avenge the Muslims”. The video remained online for several minutes before being deleted. The man, radicalized, was already known to the intelligence services.

The suspect, according to what we read on the website of the Belgian newspaper Sudinfo.be which cites anonymous qualified sources, was known to the federal intelligence services for his Islamic radicalisation. Information that still remains “to be confirmed” officially. The Belgian TV RTBF instead claimed that he was known to the Tunisian authorities for facts linked to terrorist activities.

The man, according to Belgian media reports, citing information learned from the security services, has been an asylum seeker since 2019 and is said to be domiciled in Schaerbeek, a neighborhood known for being the place from which one of the ISIS attackers who entered action in the Belgian capital itself in the bloodiest years of Islamic terrorism in Europe.

According to what was confirmed by the Belgian prosecutor’s office, the video claiming responsibility which appeared on a Facebook profile “in the name” of Slayem Slouma – later obscured by Meta – is reliable. The same profile, as noted on social media, had posted some videos a few years ago showing Lassoued in Piazza della Vittoria in Genoa.