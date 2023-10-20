Brunello Cucinelli: the third quarter records a 27.5% increase in revenues

Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli continues to take off in the market, with constant growth in revenues. After exceeding the half million euro threshold in the first six months of the year, the group announced a further increase in the third quarter, reaching a turnover of 818.4 million euros. This marks a notable increase of +27.5% at current exchange rates (+28.8% at constant exchange rates) compared to the first nine months of last year. In the single quarter, the brand reported sales of 274.4 millionup 21.1% at current exchange rates.

These positive results testify to the solidity and constant growth of the Italian brand, especially when compared with the third quarter results of other protagonists in the luxury sector. Although growth has slowed slightly compared to the +31% recorded in the second quarter, the brand continues to maintain a solid and positive trend.

One of the keys to this success was the Asian market, which recorded a notable jump in sales, with an increase of 49.7%. Followed by the Americas with an increase of 21.7% and Europe with an increase of 20.2%, excluding Italy, which alone recorded a growth of 24.5% and represents an incidence of 11%. 9% of the total business. The sales channels also recorded positive growth, with the retail sector recording an increase of +34.6% and the wholesale an increase of +17.1%.

The third quarter was overall very positive for the company based in Solomeo, in the province of Perugia. The positive results prompted the company to revise its full-year forecast upwards. Currently, Brunello Cucinelli aims to close 2023 with an increase in revenues of between +20% and +22%, compared to the previous estimate of +19%.

The company declared: “We believe that these expectations of ours are extremely concrete, starting from the nine-month results and considering the excellent customer appreciation for the autumn/winter 2023-24 collections currently in stores with very interesting sell-out data. For 2024 and 2025 we imagine healthy and balanced growth of around +10%maintaining our focus on style, elegance, rarity and exclusivity of the brand”.

Brunello Cucinelli, executive president and creative director of the brand of the same name, commented: “In the first nine months of this particularly beautiful year, we achieved significant growth in turnover and image, and given the great quality of sales, we consequently imagine a healthy and beautiful profit. There appears to be a strong demand for high quality and craftsmanship garments, artefacts that represent that idea of ​​’silent and precious luxury’, which reflects our personality.”

