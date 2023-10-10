Suara.com – Brunei Darussalam announced the names of 25 players called up by Mario Rivera to play against the Indonesian national team in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. The richest footballer in the world, Faiq Bolkiah, was not included in the squad.

The first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be held over two legs. The Indonesian national team will play Brunei Darussalam.

The Indonesian national team has made preparations. Shin Tae-yong held his first training, Monday (9/10/2023) which was attended by 26 players.

Several overseas names such as Elkan Baggott, Sandy Walsh, Shayne Pattynama, Marselino Ferdinan, Pratama Arhan, Asnawi Mangkualam, Saddil Ramdani, and Rafael Struick have also joined.

Also Read: STY Reveals Reasons for Calling Hokky Caraka and Dzaky Asraf to the Indonesian National Team

With full strength, the Indonesian national team is aiming to win against Brunei Darussalam to advance to the second round of 2026 World Cup Qualification.

On the other hand, Brunei Darussalam also reported that its team had flown to Indonesia. The coach Mario Rivera brought 25 players.

Interestingly, there is no richest footballer in the world, Faiq Bolkiah, in the squad nicknamed the Tebuan team.

Meanwhile, the match between the Indonesian national team vs Brunei Darussalam will be held in two legs on 12 and 17 October 2023.

Also read: Shin Tae-yong: As far as I know, Nathan Tjoe-A-On’s naturalization went smoothly