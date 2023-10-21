Glen Gordon Caron, who helped launch the career of American actor Brue Willis, He told the New York Post that his friend has lost the ability to communicate verbally.but despite this he is still Bruce.

The reason the actor can no longer express himself with words is because since 2022 he was diagnosed with aphasiaa cognitive disorder that affects the way people communicate, the same reason he retired from acting as of that year.

Glen added that she has tried to stay in Bruce’s life and described him as “an extraordinary person.” She also hinted that the actor was someone who enjoyed life and that, in his time of lucidity, he lived it the same way. happiest possible:

“What makes ‘his illness’ so mind-blowing is that if you’ve ever spent time with Bruce, there’s no one who had more joie de vivre than him.”

In turn, he regretted that that joy is no longer reflected in his friend, reiterating that yes, he is still Bruce Willis, and that he is grateful that he is still there, but that the joy with which he lived is no longer there.

“My feeling is that in the first one or three minutes he knows who I am. It is not entirely verbal; He used to be a voracious reader, he wanted no one to know and now he doesn’t read. He no longer has all those language skills, and yet he is still Bruce. When you’re with him you know it’s Bruce and you’re grateful he’s there… but “the joy of living has disappeared”he finished.

Was at the end of March 2022, what the actor’s family announced it’s a statement that Bruce would permanently retire from the acting world.

“To Bruce’s incredible fans, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” his family members wrote.

YC

Themes

Bruce Willis Hollywood Actors

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions