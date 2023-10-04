In the last F1 Commission, the teams discussed CapEx extensively, i.e. that part of the budget excluded from the Cost Cap useful for making investments to improve their structures.

Under F1’s financial rules, teams have $36 million over a four-year period to invest, with an exception for wind tunnels.

But according to Vowles this figure is not at all sufficient to allow Williams to catch up with the top F1 teams. In fact, the Team Principal of the English team tried in every way to push the issue in order to give the team the possibility of updating the structures at the Grove base, which are now obsolete or have been around for many years.

However, talks to find a solution have not yet produced any results, particularly as rival teams have also sought to secure higher stakes for their own benefit should concessions be approved for Williams. Even if a meeting point has not been reached, with the teams that will address the topic again during the next F1 Commission.

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing, at the team principals press conference

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

For example, Zak Brown said he was sympathetic to the Williams situation, but warned that any solution for the team cannot trigger some sort of Pandora’s box in which there is free spending.

“I’m not a fan of securing bigger margins, in general. I’m sympathetic and cooperative that Williams has a chance to catch up,” the McLaren CEO told Motorsport.com’s sister site, Motorsport-Total.

“The problem is, once the request was made, all the other teams stepped in to capitalize and say, ‘Well, I want something.’ What started as a request from Williams to catch up turned into a conversation about fact that we should all receive 70-90 million.”

Brown believes that a one-size-fits-all solution for Williams will be difficult to sustain, especially as other teams in the midfield may oppose it by arguing that these concessions mean the British team is not only able to catch up to its rivals, but potentially even surpass them.

“The problem is that if Williams gets caught up, some teams will say, ‘Yeah, but their stuff is newer than mine, so they caught up with us because of that’. So, I don’t know how it gets to this point. I sympathize With the Williams situation, I support it, but not if there’s a spending spree. And that’s what started to happen.”

“What started out as ‘let’s help Williams’ turned into half the teams wanting more money, half the teams not wanting it. I’m fundamentally against spending more money just because we all have more resources. It would create new spending war”.

