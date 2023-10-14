Tolga’s father shows up at his children’s new home to demand that they come home. After a tense argument with Tolga and Oğulcan, who is also there, Tarhan threatens his son with a gun and goes after him and his friend with the intention of killing them. In the middle of the argument, Tolga’s father is hit by a car driven by… Gönül!

In the next chapter we will see Orhan’s wife in shock as she becomes aware of what just happened and repeats over and over again that the man has jumped on her. Tolga, he too will freeze when he sees the brutal scene.

The young man will tell them that his father is alive after checking if he has a pulse, although he is unconscious and everything seems to indicate that his condition is serious. Will he survive the attack? What will happen to Gönül?

On the other hand, Orhan is not having the best time with Gönül and will begin to miss Sengül and his family. Furthermore, Leyla will continue to be very shocked by the video of the accident that ended Kadir’s life and she will decide to tell Süsen that she knows the whole truth. Will he tell the Erens too?

