Leyla is in critical condition after her fall down the stairs and her argument with Süsen. The two friends were arguing because Leyla has discovered how Kadir died and wants to tell Ömer everything, but Süsen wants to prevent it in any way possible.

For his part, Sarp, who has seen the entire scene, will tell the young woman to say that she had nothing to do with it and promises that he will not say anything. From that moment on, both will spend more time together, sharing confidences, something that will arouse Ömer’s jealousy.

Tolga will be desperate to discover what has happened to his sister and will do everything possible to make her recover. Will he get it? Will Leyla survive the fall?

Furthermore, Sengül, who was very excited about the idea of ​​getting back with Orhan, will be devastated to discover that Gönül is pregnant. What will happen now?

