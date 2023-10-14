The relationship between Asiye and Doruk worsens with each passing day. Young Eren is not only bothered by the rapprochement between her boyfriend and Yasmin; But she also cannot bear that Doruk believes Nebahat before her.

However, everything could change. Young Atakul will discover a video of his mother doing her thing and will leave his home despite his mother’s insistence. Will he apologize to Asiye?

In addition, we will discover the state of Tolga’s father after the accident. Will he survive? On the other hand, will Leyla tell the truth about Kadir’s death?

