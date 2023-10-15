Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella’s household was recently hit by bad news. Where rumors emerged that Ammar Zoni would separate from Irish Bella after being released from prison for a drug case.

The closest people to both of them were raided in the middle of the news. Among them is Aditya Zoni who is none other than Ammar Zoni’s younger brother.

Recently, Aditya Zoni confirmed the news that Ammar Zoni chose to separate from his house with Irish Bella. Where the actor is now known to be living at his parents’ house, without Irish Bella and their children.

Regarding Ammar Zoni’s decision, Aditya Zoni said it was normal. He also hinted that his older brother would return to live with Irish Bella in the near future.

“That’s normal. Later, God willing, as soon as possible,” said Aditya Zoni in an interview video uploaded to Nit Not Media’s YouTube channel, Saturday (14/10/2023).

Irish Bella’s sister-in-law then cleared up rumors that her sister didn’t look happy even though she was free. According to Aditya, his older brother was happy because he was out of prison.

“Thank God (Ammar Zoni) is back, he’s reunited with his family. Happy, who isn’t happy? Happy ah,” said Aditya Zoni.

Previously, the South Jakarta Religious Court had also opened its voice regarding rumors that Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella were going to divorce. Taslimat, Public Relations of the South Jakarta Religious Court, emphasized that no divorce papers had been filed on behalf of the two artists.

“Until now, there has been no such name after we searched both e-court and directly in the case tracking information system at the South Jakarta Religious Court. So it doesn’t exist yet,” said Taslimah to the media crew, quoted on Friday (13/10/2023 ).

“Even though the name of the attorney who registered here, the name of the party concerned must be there. That’s why after we searched just now, either electronically or e-court or in person, we couldn’t find that name,” he said again. (Tiara Rosana)