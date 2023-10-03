In fact, before the match between Fiorentina and Cagliari, around 30 Sardinian fans gathered in Viale dei Mille and got out of a van and started attacking some Viola supporters. Tear gas, smoke bombs and bars: chaos breaks out.

Corriere Fiorentino reconstructs what happened outside the Franchi stadium.In fact, before the match between Fiorentina and Cagliari, around 30 Sardinian fans gathered in Viale dei Mille and got out of a van and started attacking some Viola supporters. Tear gas, smoke bombs and bars: chaos breaks out. Cars and scooters were damaged, as was the Conad point there as the trolleys were used as weapons. The police intervened, but a Sardinian policeman was injured after the clashes. Now measures will arrive as soon as possible.