After having regained her freedom after 14 years of guardianship, and returning to being single, Britney Spears speaks for the first time about the most difficult episodes of her life, about those photos that went around the world in 2007, when she appeared without hair, shaved and before his father took control of his life.

The so-called pop princess was having a very bad time at that time, as she tells it in her autobiography “The Woman in Me”, of which People obtained a preview in which the artist opens up about how she felt then, when the nightmare was just beginning, a nightmare starring her and her own family, with whom she currently does not have a relationship.

Spears says regaining her freedom is a challenge after her father Jamie Spears, 71, and others exploited and abused her, while time passed and she had to pretend everything was fine, when in reality he was suffering and unhappy.

Britney Spears shaved

Although during the conservatorship years her artistic life was still going strong, as she recorded and released four successful albums and headlined her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency, Britney was desperately unhappy. “I did little creative things here and there, but my heart wasn’t in it anymore.. As for my passion for singing and dancing, at the time it was almost a joke,” he writes. “Thirteen years went by feeling like a shadow of myself.”

Spears continues: “Now I think about my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for so long and it makes me feel bad… Think about how many male artists gambled away all their money; how many suffered from substance abuse or “problems.” mental health. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and their money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me“.

In 2007, Britney Spears was going through a painful divorce from Kevin Federline, at that time, she was already a paparazzi constant and the media used to involve her name with gossip and scandal, and the head shaving incident was the cherry on top. of the cake at that moment, as it “confirmed” the bad moment he was experiencing. “I had been watched a lot growing up. They looked me up and down, people told me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager,” she writes in “The Woman in Me.” “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of fighting back,” she confesses.

After that episode, guardianship headed by her father began, and the days of freedom ended, perhaps the darkest ones arrived for the singer who seems to be planning to return strongly to music. “Under tutelage they made me understand that those days were over” he writes. “I had to grow my hair out and get back in shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medicine they told me to,” she revealed.

“The Woman in Me” will be published on October 24, and in the material Britney Spears promises to tell, for the first time and openly, the truth about herself.

