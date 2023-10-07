Jamie Spearsthe father and former legal guardian of Britney Spears For more than ten years, he has experienced a difficult period of health. According to media reports such as “PageSix” and “People”the man of 71 years He was hospitalized for several weeks due to a serious bacterial infection.

Recently, American portals provided more details about the seriousness of the situation, revealing that he had to undergo surgery as part of his treatment. After surgery, He was transferred to specialized facilities for infectious patients and is currently receiving intensive medical care at his home in Louisiana.

Sources close to the man have shared that, despite the seriousness of the infection, his recovery is ongoing and he is not in a risk situation.

This latest report adds to the news from August, when “TMZ” reported on a knee replacement surgery Spears had undergone. Although she had already undergone this operation in the 2000s, she required a second intervention, which coincided with her noticeable weight loss while being seen in various clinics and hospitals.

The name of the disease he faced is unknown.

MF

