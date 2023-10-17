Britney Spears She had a famous romance with the singer Justin Timberlake, both were youth stars at the time when They had a courtship that now, 20 years later, the singer revealed had fruits, as she became pregnant.

In her memoir “The Woman in Me,” the 41-year-old artist makes strong revelations about various aspects of her life, such as what lived during her 14-year guardianship at the hands of her father, and also one of the most agonizing episodes: the abortion she suffered.

In 2021, after the premiere of a documentary about the singer, which provides a disturbing vision of Spears’ fame and the constant public scrutiny to which she was subjected since she was young, with questions about her breasts, virginity and way of dressing since she was As a teenager, numerous artists and personalities were moved by some of the scenes from the past that the film reviews, including her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who publicly expressed:

“I deeply regret the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not stand up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and I benefited from a system that condones misogyny,” he assured.

When Timberlake and Spears ended their relationship in 2002, he boasted in interviews about having slept with her, while the artist was pointed out as a bad example for teenagers and her responsibility was sought.

Britney Spears had to have an abortion

In her memoirs, which are shared by People, Spears confesses a previously unknown detail of what she experienced during her relationship with singer Justin Timberlake, She became pregnant, but had to abort because Justin was not ready to be a father.

“It was a surprise, but to me it was not a tragedy. I loved Justin very much. I always hoped that one day we would have a family together. This would be much sooner than I had anticipated,” Spears writes about the pregnancy in the book. “But Justin was definitely not happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young.”

Of her experience undergoing an abortion, Spears confesses: “To this day, it is one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

In 2002, Britney Spears became a mother, her two sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden were born.

James, 17, the result of her relationship with her second husband, Kevin Federline.

Since 2008, after entering a psychiatric center for a season of erratic behavior, Spears’ father became the singer’s legal guardian and gained power over all of her life decisions; In 2021 Britney obtained her freedom.

