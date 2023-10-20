Britney Spears She wants to feel liberated after having to remain silent for many years, for example, when she lost the freedom of her career and her life at the hands of her father, because guardianship made her feel like a robot that took away her artistic inspiration, in addition, in her private life there are also things that she has just revealed in her autobiography “The Woman in Me.”

Like her high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake, with whom she just confessed, she was going to have a child, but the pregnancy had to be interrupted because the singer, a member of the boy band NSYNC, did not want to be a father at that time.

Spears reveals in her book, whose preview was published in media such as People and TMZ, that she felt very in love with Timberlake, with whom she had a famous romance 20 years ago: “The pregnancy was a surprise, but for me it was not a tragedy,” wrote in the extract; She confessed that she would have liked to start a family with Justin, only it was sooner than expected.

“But Justin was definitely not happy about the pregnancy. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were too young,” wrote. The couple separated in 2002.

In a preview of her book, TMZ shares what the “princess of pop” thought when she had to abort her baby even though she didn’t want to, but Justin Timberlake didn’t want to become a dad at that moment, so he says, They agreed to keep it a secret, no one was to find out.

The pop singer had to have an abortion at home, she explained that the procedure was “unbearable” and that the medication caused him severe physical pain; Justin was with her.

“It was important that no one found out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home. I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but yes, twenty years later, I remember the pain and fear,” he said.

Currently Britney, who has two teenage children, returned to singlehood after divorcing Sam Asghari, and Since then, her behavior on Instagram, such as her dancing half-naked and with knives, He has alerted his thousands of followers, who all they ask is for him to return to the stage.

vll

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions