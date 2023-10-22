The leaked passages of “The women in me”, Britney Spears’ autobiographical book, continue to cause reactions, since now a fragment has been published in which the singer acknowledges that she had her first sexual relationship when she was 14 years old, despite the fact that for years she denied it, ensuring that the only person she had been intimate with had been her ex-boyfriend, the singer Justin Timberlake at the age of 19.

Since last week, some of the fragments that are part of the book in which “the Princess of Pop” reviews her life and career began to be published, which They have surprised strangers and strangers, due to the weight that some of her confessions carry, since among them, Britney says that she aborted a baby she was expecting with the leader of NSYNC, however, her ex-partner encouraged her to terminate the pregnancy because they were too young to take care of a child. son.

Given this statement, women, feminist groups and public opinion in general have expressed solidarity with the “Toxic” singer, while the sympathy with which Timberlake has always been received by his followers was radically transformed, as there are those who have raised their voices in search of its cancellation. But these are not the only confessions that Spears has made in “The women in me”, which will go on sale next Tuesday, October 24, because throughout its 288 pages, the artist also talks about the moment when she lost her virginity, when she was barely 14 years old.

The fragment was obtained by the magazine “Us Weekly”, which he spoke about through his website, ensuring that Britney’s first partner was not Justin, as he claimed at the time, but that it was a friend of Bryan Spears. , his older brother. At the time of the act, the singer was 14 years old and the young man was 18 years old, while his brother was only a year younger than his friend.

And although it is the first time that the 41-year-old singer recognizes who was the first man she was intimate with, her mother Lynne Spears had already revealed the age at which she began her sexual life, when in 2008 she spoke about the subject in her book of experiences. “Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World”, in which he highlighted that he was aware that the young woman had lost privacy at the age of 14.

In fact, Lynne points out that she was the one who encouraged her to go out with Bryan’s friend, because he was a football player, and that could increase her popularity at school. In the 2000s, when Britney’s career was at its peak, Her team decided to maintain her image as that of a conservative young woman, with traditional values, who openly talked about waiting to get married to have sexual relations, statements that were always questioned, due to the image of sensuality with which her music presented.

And in 2002, her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, was the one who discredited the singer, stating in an interview with journalist Barbara Walters that he and the young woman had become intimate throughout their relationship (which began in 1999), so Spears had to admit that starting in 2000, when she was 19 years old, she began an active sexual life with the singer, ensuring that he was the only man she had had that kind of relationship with. approach.

