British special forces, SAS, are ready to help Israel free 199 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Telegram @jerusalem_post

TEL AVIV – The Special Air Service (SAS), the famous British special forces, has offered assistance to Israel to free 199 hostages from the hands of the Hamas group in Gaza, Palestine.

Hamas kidnapped hundreds of people when it launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa against Israel on October 7. The shocking attack also killed more than 1,400 people.

This attack also triggered a major war between Israel and Hamas, in which the Zionist military bombards Gaza almost non-stop to this day. According to Palestinian health authorities, around 2,808 Palestinians were killed during the Zionist military offensive on Gaza.

“It is understood that events in southern Israel have triggered a change in the readiness of British special forces,” a British special forces source told iNews, a London-based media outlet, Friday (19/10/2023).

“One SAS squadron on training operations last week had completed its detachment several days early as part of an unspecified deployment plan.”

The British SAS felt called to help Israel because Hamas was using hundreds of hostages as “bargaining chips” in the war.

“The way Hamas is holding the hostages it looks like they are spreading them out across the Gaza region at large,” said Justin Crump, a military veteran and chief executive of the security and intelligence group Sibylline.

He argued that Western countries that have strong special forces capabilities should “help repatriate their citizens” held by Palestinian resistance groups.

United States President Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday and spoke to journalists, saying; “As America’s president, there is no higher priority than the safe release and return of all these hostages.”

“For those living in uncertainty, waiting desperately to know the fate of loved ones, especially for the families of the hostages, you are not alone. “We are working with partners throughout the region, making every effort to repatriate those who are being held captive by Hamas,” said Biden.