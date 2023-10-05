loading…

Actor and Reclaim Party Founder Laurence Fox. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – Actor and Reclaim Party Founder Laurence Fox was arrested in a raid on Wednesday (4/10/2023) at his home in London.

Police said Fox encouraged criminal action against ULEZ cameras widely installed in the city.

The Reclaim Party posted video of the raid to X on Wednesday morning.

In the clip, about five police officers are seen going through items in the house while Fox sits on a sofa smoking a cigarette.

“Look how many police are at my house; look at them coming to steal everything, take everything from my house,” he said to the camera.

He emphasized, “That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country in which we live.”

London Metropolitan Police said in a statement that, “Officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit a criminal offense against a ULEZ camera and encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence.”

ULEZ or Ultra Low Emission Zones are cameras introduced in central London in 2019, and the scheme was extended to all 32 London boroughs in August.

ULEZ cameras read the number plates of vehicles entering the zone and impose a daily fee of 12.50 pounds sterling (USD 15.14) on vehicles that fail to meet Euro-4 emissions standards for petrol vehicles or Euro-5 standards for diesel vehicles.