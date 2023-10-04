loading…

British Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak was reported to Scottish police for his joke about Nicola Sturgeon. Photo/CNBC

LONDON – British Prime Minister (PM). Rishi Sunak reported to Police Scotland for comments he made about Nicola Sturgeon in a Conservative Party conference speech.

The Alba Party’s general secretary, Chris McEleny, told Sky News he had lodged a complaint and asked for an investigation into whether Sunak may have committed contempt of court by naming Scotland’s former first minister, who is undergoing an immediate investigation by police.

Earlier, Sunak made a joke about Sturgeon in a speech to Conservative Party members at its annual conference in Manchester on Wednesday.

Sturgeon, who resigned as first minister in February, was arrested and questioned in June as part of a Police Scotland investigation into the SNP’s finances but was later released without charge.

He vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

“The Prime Minister commented on and made assumptions regarding the direct investigation carried out by Police Scotland,” McEleny’s report said.

“Operation Branchform is investigating serious issues that matter most to the people of Scotland,” he continued.

“It is too important to allow the prime minister to intervene in this humiliating act when many people are waiting for the facts of the Police Scotland investigation,” he added.

“Operation Branchform must be free to carry out its investigations without fear without interference from Rishi Sunak,” he stressed as quoted by Sky News, Thursday (5/10/2023).