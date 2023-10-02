loading…

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denies that Britain wants to send troops to Ukraine to train Kyiv forces. Photo/REUTERS

LONDON – Prime Minister (PM) English Rishi Sunak denies that his country wants to send troops to Ukraine to train the Kyiv team.

Sunak’s remarks came after Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev confirmed that British troops would be a legitimate target for Moscow’s troops if they were sent to Ukraine.

The idea of ​​sending London troops to Ukraine was previously conveyed by the new British Defense Minister, Grant Shapps.

PM Sunak clarified that there had been some misreporting of Shapps’ comments.

During a visit to Burnley on Sunday, Sunak said he wanted to make the situation absolutely clear, explaining that Shapps did not mean that British troops would be deployed to Ukraine during Kyiv’s conflict with Moscow.

“Britain has been training Ukrainian soldiers on British territory for a long time,” he said.

According to PM Sunak, Shapps actually meant; “It’s possible that one day we can do some of that training in Ukraine.”

“But that is something for the long term, not the present, no British soldiers will be sent to fight in the current conflict. “That’s not what happened,” stressed Sunak, as quoted by RT, Monday (2/10/2023).

“London continues to provide military training to Ukraine, but they are doing the same in the UK,” added Sunak.