Selebtek.suara.com – Singer Brisia Jodie is furious because she was accused of being pregnant before marriage.

This oblique issue emerged after a photo circulated showing Brissia Jodie holding a stomach that looked bulging.

Not wanting the gossip to spread further, Brissia Jodie also clarified via her personal Instagram account.

This soloist who graduated from Indonesian Idol shared a portrait of herself wearing a crop top t-shirt and holding her stomach.

“Ha-ha, I’ve been really tired since I always thought I was pregnant!” said Brissia Jodie, quoted on Friday (6/10/2023).

Brissia also embedded a photo of the ultrasound results with an image that attracted the attention of netizens.

How could it not be, in the ultrasound photo you can see an image that resembles a chicken thigh. This seems to confirm that Brisia Jodie is not pregnant.

“I just finished an ultrasound, the result was a chicken,” said Brissia Jodie.

Even though there are rumors that she is carrying two bodies, Brissia admits that she is not annoyed with netizens. Instead, he asked for advice on losing weight.

“But don’t worry, I’m not annoyed with you guys. I’m annoyed with myself. Do you have any suggestions for me to lose weight?” he stressed.

The upload immediately drew various comments from netizens. Not a few people misfocus on the image of chicken thighs in the ultrasound photo.

“I can’t imagine the expression of the doctor doing the ultrasound when he saw the KFC CHICKEN inside,” said the account @rizki***.

“Pregnant with a club chicken,” added @anna***.

“It turns out to be Mr Gembuz’s chicken,” wrote the account @itali***.

“Left or right thigh?” chimed in @soni***.