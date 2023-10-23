The former Juventus defender reads Milan-Juve and current events: “In my time in training camp we were together, now they are alone. Pioli plays very well and is not fake like many other coaches. More European devil, Juventus players with character. But Allegri needs serenity”

Recapturing flashes of the past takes a moment, even if over 40 years have passed. The locker room shared with Pioli, the matches against Milan against Trap’s Juventus, the – very different – way of experiencing football at the time, the bets that poisoned football in the 80s. When Juve and Milan come face to face, Sergio Brio relives epic challenges but his eye is focused on the present. And his black and white soul doesn’t stop him from affectionately caressing his old teammate. Pioli arrived at Juve from Parma as an 18-year-old in ’84 for a billion lire. He was the Juve of Platini and Boniek, of Scirea, Cabrini and Tardelli. Stefano was Brio’s reserve, who got hurt and opened the field to his teammate.