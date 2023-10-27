loading…

Lebanese Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah meets Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Hamas Deputy Leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri at an unknown location in this image released on October 25, 2023. Photo/Hezbollah/REUT

BEIRUT – The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah held an important meeting with top officials from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Reportedly, they were discussing tactics and plans to win the war against Israel.

The meeting of the group’s top leaders seemed to be a signal that the conflict between Israel and Hamas would spread on a larger scale.

A number of military observers have also warned that the Middle East region is likely to become a dangerous place if the war continues.

For your information, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad both make Israel their enemy. However, please note that these three are different groups and each has its own leader.

Profile of the Leader of Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad

1. Hassan Nasrallah, Hizbullah

Hezbollah is a political and paramilitary organization based in Lebanon. Its founding took place in 1982 in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s organizational structure is quite mysterious. Consisting of two main wings (political and paramilitary), Hassan Nasrallah is one of the most influential leaders.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Friday (27/10/2023), Nasrallah was born in Beirut in 1960. Coming from a religious family, since childhood he learned many things in depth about Islamic teachings.

In 1975, his family was forced to flee due to the civil war in Lebanon. In his new place, he joined a Shiite organization.