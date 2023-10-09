loading…

Hamas leader Ismail Abdel Salam Ahmed Haniyeh. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas has recently launched an attack on Israel, heating up the conflict between the two parties again.

Previously, HamasPalestine leaders had warned that they would start attacks from Gaza and spread to the western region of Jerusalem.

The attack from this militant organization was caused by Israel which was considered to have neglected and not recognized the rights of the Palestinian people.

Hamas leaders even emphasized that they were not afraid even though Israel had established diplomatic relations with other Arab countries.

Hamas, short for Harakat al-Muqawama al-Islamiyya, is a Palestinian militant and political organization.

It was founded in 1987 during the First Intifada (Palestinian uprising) against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The main aim of establishing Hamas by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abdel Aziz al-Rantisi, and other Palestinian activists, was to liberate Palestine from Israel’s grip and to establish an Islamic state in the region.

Short Profile of 3 Hamas Leaders

Since Hamas was first founded by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, there have been three prominent leaders over the past few decades.

They are Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Meshaal, and Mahmoud al-Zahar. Here is a brief profile of the three.

1. Ismail Haniyeh

This man whose full name is Ismail Abdel Salam Ahmed Haniyeh is the person responsible for the recent Hamas attacks in the Gaza Strip. The attack is said to have claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians according to Al Jazeera.