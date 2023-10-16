The evacuation order given by Israel on Friday to the population of the northern Gaza Strip has provoked very strong reactions among the Palestinians, and not only due to the impossibility for many to leave their homes at a time when conditions in the Strip are catastrophic humanitarian issues. The order also recalled what is considered the most traumatic event for the Palestinians: the “Nakba”, “catastrophe” in Arabic. This term refers to what happened before and during the war that Israel fought in 1948 with several Arab countries, when around 700 thousand Palestinians were forced to leave their homes. The war was later won by Israel.

Although it took place over a period of months, the “Nakba” is remembered by Palestinians every year on May 15, one day after the founding of the state of Israel on May 14, 1948.

In the years before that day more and more Jews had moved to Palestine, where mostly Arab populations then lived. They had done so above all due to the persecutions suffered in Europe, which had anticipated the extermination carried out by Nazi Germany before and during the Second World War. With the end of the war, the UN made a partition plan according to which 56 percent of the territory was to be granted to the Jews and the rest to the Palestinians, taking into account their respective already existing areas of influence. Jerusalem was to be governed directly by the UN and remain a neutral territory.

The Jewish leadership accepted the UN proposal, and on May 14, 1948, David Ben Gurion, the president of the World Zionist Organization who would later become Israel’s first prime minister, declared the founding of the state of Israel. Both great powers of the time, the United States and the Soviet Union, recognized the new state. The Palestinians, however, rejected the UN resolution and partition plan. Large parts of society did not accept the idea that what until a century earlier had been a territory almost entirely inhabited by Arab populations should welcome the state of Israel.

In the days following the Israeli declaration of independence, a coalition of Arab states sympathetic to the Palestinian cause – Egypt, Iraq, Jordan (then called Transjordan) and Syria – attacked the newly born state of Israel from all fronts. Several political and military leaders of these countries believed that it would be quite simple to defeat the military forces of a newly formed state. However, the Israeli army, which at that time consisted mainly of various nationalist militias, was better prepared than expected. He repelled the attack and actually counterattacked, conquering huge portions of territory that the UN had attributed to the Palestinians.

Following Israel’s victory, hundreds of Palestinian villages were destroyed and approximately 700,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes and become war refugees. Virtually every survivor of the Nakba has a story or anecdote linked to those days, and the origins of the Palestinian people’s problems are generally traced back to that date.

Several Palestinian refugees who fled their homes between 1948 and 1949 still keep the key to their old home, and pass it from father to son. In 2008 the sculpture of a huge key was placed above the entrance arch of the Aida refugee camp, near Bethlehem. But keys in various shapes and sizes are always seen during demonstrations commemorating the Nakba.

In 1949 Israel signed armistices with the main Palestinian allied states, above all Egypt, Syria and Iraq. And the Israelis thus found themselves controlling a much larger territory than the plan proposed by the UN envisaged: they had gained the Acre region near the border with Lebanon, the Negev desert in the south of the country and a larger band of territory between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Unlike the territories conquered by Israel during the Six Day War of 1967, the conquests of 1948-49 have been recognized by the UN over time, and are therefore today considered to all intents and purposes Israeli territory.

The trouble is that many of the territories that came under Israel’s control after 1949 were inhabited by thousands of Palestinian Arabs. Many of them had already fled during the war for fear of being involved in fighting or terrorist attacks by Israeli paramilitary brigades, others were directly expelled by the Israeli army.

In those years around 120 thousand Palestinians fled from Jaffa, one of the most important ports in the Middle East and a historic Arab city, either forced by the Israelis or of their own volition. Today Jaffa is a neighborhood of Tel Aviv, the Israeli city founded a little further away in 1909. In Haifa, another Arab port city where one of the most important battles of the war was fought, in 1949 only a small part of the original Arab population: some had left before the battle, others were forced to abandon their homes after the Israeli victory. Dozens of Palestinian villages were destroyed and repopulated by Israeli settlements.

One of the most infamous military actions of the Israeli army took place in Lydda. The army had already conquered the city with military action when, in response to residual isolated attacks, it ordered to shoot indiscriminately on a group of civilians remaining in the city: between 150 and 200 were killed. The following day the Israeli army ordered the remaining inhabitants to collect their belongings and abandon the city, to reach the Arab regiments a few kilometers away. Many died of dehydration and fatigue along the way.

Although the UN issued a resolution at the end of 1948 guaranteeing Palestinians the “right of return” to their homes, Israel did not accept the decision. Even before the war, many Jews who arrived in Israel believed that it was easier for Palestinians to move to a neighboring Arab state than to resist the inevitable establishment of Jewish communities in Palestine. In any case, it is impossible for Palestinians to return to their homes, given that in the meantime they have been demolished and replaced by other homes, or never rebuilt. In 2023, the UN also officially commemorated the Nakba, for the first time in its history.