Polls have opened in Poland for parliamentary elections, in which people will vote to renew the House and Senate. The vote comes at the end of a long and particularly tense electoral campaign, and in Europe it is being observed with great attention: the most recent polls give Law and Justice, the far-right party that dominates Polish politics, as the favourite, albeit slightly. for eight years and which has increasingly transformed Poland into a semi-authoritarian country.

The Polish electoral campaign for these elections “set a record of envy”, wrote the Economist to describe the harsh and extremely conflicting tones it had. The main political opponents in the elections exchanged very harsh accusations: the leader of Law and Justice, the eurosceptic and nationalist Jaroslaw Kaczynski, responded to criticism from the main opposition leader Donald Tusk, former prime minister and former president of the European Council , calling it, among other things, “pure evil” and saying that the opposition should have been “morally exterminated.”

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, of Law and Justice, then leveraged the war in Ukraine in various ways to promote sovereignist and populist positions: he extended a ban on the import of Ukrainian cereals, much criticized by Ukraine but particularly appreciated by farmers Poles, and announced that Poland would stop supplying weapons to Ukraine (a measure later partially denied). In both cases he defended these positions with the need to protect Polish national interests. The anti-Europeanism of Law and Justice actually translated into strong anti-German rhetoric during the electoral campaign.

At the same time, extensive protests have been organized against the government in power in recent weeks. In Warsaw, the capital, over a million people demonstrated at the beginning of October: a huge number for a country where around 37 million people live.

The election campaign was also rocked by two scandals. The first, in late September, involved the alleged sale of passports to tens of thousands of migrants seeking to move to Europe and the United States, United States, through the bribery of officials at several Polish consulates abroad. The case was first reported by Gazeta Wyborcza, the main remaining independent newspaper, and led to the resignation of a top Foreign Ministry official. On 10 October, however, two important generals of the Polish army resigned at the end of what the Polish newspapers described as a long controversy and conflict with the Minister of the Interior Mariusz Błaszczak and with Law and Justice, which among other things is the main ally of the Brothers of Italy in Europe.

For a right-wing party like Law and Justice, which has focused a good part of its electoral campaign on the fight against immigration and security, two scandals of this kind not far from the vote could influence Sunday’s result.

The most recent polls, however, give Law and Justice about 36 percent of the vote (the data comes from the Politico poll aggregator). This is much lower than the 43.6 percent with which the party won the 2019 elections by a landslide, and also lower than the percentage it took in 2015. In the event that this is the final result, to form a government it will have to find at least one ally. The most plausible partner seems to be the Confederation of Freedom and Independence, a grouping of parties that has even more radical positions and which polls estimate at around 10 percent. If the two parties formed a government, Poland would likely become an even more authoritarian and illiberal country.

Again according to the most recent polls, the main opposition bloc of parties, Civic Coalition, is around 30 percent: Civic Coalition is made up of Civic Platform, Tusk’s centre-right party, and a series of other centrist area. The chance of this bloc of parties getting more votes than Law and Justice is very slim and would be a rather exceptional development. Even in this case, however, the votes would not be sufficient to govern autonomously: a possible partner could be the left-wing bloc composed of New Left, Left Together and other parties. Polls put it at around 10 percent.

However, the context in which the vote will take place, and in which the electoral campaign took place more generally, could shift a good share of voters towards the governing party.

First of all, it is difficult to talk about a truly free vote: in Poland newspapers and television are now almost entirely controlled by the government. The only television debate of the electoral campaign, broadcast not even in prime time but at half past six in the evening, was held in conditions that did not really allow for a debate, both in terms of the time given to the participants and the type of questions. Some have called it “a farce”.

Secondly, on the same day as the vote, a referendum was organized focusing on four extremely identity-related questions, almost rhetorical questions in favor of the government. These are questions with which Law and Justice probably aims to attract the votes of the most undecided voters, and which in some way already contain an answer which in fact is an encouragement to vote for this party: among the questions there is for example “Are you agree with the sale of public companies to foreigners, so that Poles lose strategic control over their economy?”, or: “Do you agree with the reception of thousands of irregular immigrants from the Middle East and Africa, as foreseen by the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”.

The first data will probably arrive in the evening, but the most complete picture will be available on Monday. The Polish electoral law provides, among other things, for a threshold of 5 percent for parties and 8 percent for coalitions: and apart from Law and Justice and Civic Coalition, almost all parties risk not entering parliament in the event of a result slightly lower than expectations.