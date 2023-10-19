The great controversy that occurred online with the first Captain Marvel movie left Brie Larson very disappointed.

Brie Larson became the target of ire from some fans after being cast as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and the negativity only seemed to increase after the film’s release in 2019. Her statements didn’t help and she has never quite fit in. completely as the most powerful superheroine in this Cinematographic Universe.

Author Joanna Robinson reveals in her book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios that the online backlash took its toll on Brie Larson, who at one point was being considered to lead the MCU as part of its new “trinity.” On a recent episode of The Watch podcast, Robinson claimed that Brie Larson no longer wants to play Carol Danvers.

Will The Marvels be your last film in the MCU?

Despite these claims, Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel in the upcoming sequel, The Marvels. However, these statements raise the question of whether the actress intends to continue playing the role in future MCU installments. In fact, this installment may serve to obtain a replacement who could be Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) or Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

We will have to wait to find out how this movie concludes to know if he will return or not. But generally Marvel Studios tends to leave the stories open, just in case.

Marvel Studios

What is the movie about?

In Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, Carol Danvers has reclaimed her identity and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. However, unintended consequences force her to confront a destabilized universe. She, along with other characters, must join together to save the universe.

The film has a cast led by Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Zawe Ashton, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Saagar Shaikh, Caroline Simonnet, Jessica Zhou, Mohan Kapur and Maria Guiver.

The Marvels will premiere on November 10, 2023. While the rest of the UCM installments where Brie Larson participates can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.