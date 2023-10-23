The 16th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 witnessed the dissatisfaction of two Indonesian national team players, Hokky Caraka and Witan Sulaeman, due to the referee’s decision which was considered questionable. Controversy occurred involving players who were struggling in the national competition, making them feel disadvantaged.

First of all, Hokky Caraka, who at that time was defending PSS Sleman, had to endure disappointment when his goal was disallowed by the referee in the match against Persik Kediri. This 19 year old striker was actually able to break through the opponent’s goal after receiving a measured pass from Irkham Mila. However, his joy was dashed when the goal was declared offside by the referee. Ironically, the replay that could prove the referee’s decision was incorrect was cut into the highlights of the match.

“We are very disappointed, maybe not only the players and management. Football fans can feel our disappointment. Moreover, in the highlights of the first half the offside replay was cut. So, we can’t see whether it was offside or not,” said Hokky in a press conference after match.

“However, when we fight the referee it is very difficult. Whatever the match, whatever our game, whatever our goal, if we fight the referee we definitely cannot win,” he added.

Another Indonesian national team player who experienced a similar experience was Witan Sulaeman in the Persija match against Rans Nusantara FC. During second half injury time, Witan scored a goal that should have brought hope to his team. However, the referee’s decision to cancel this goal meant that Persija had to accept a 1-2 defeat to Rans Nusantara FC.

Witan Sulaeman, who was disappointed with the referee’s decision, said, “Friends have seen the replay of the match, and I think let friends judge our referee’s performance.” It is hoped that the disappointment of football players and fans can be a catalyst for improving the governance of football matches for fairer and more transparent decisions.