THE VOICE OF BANDUNG – Persib Bandung will face Persebaya in Week 15 of BRI Liga 1.

Persebaya will host Persib Bandung at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, at 15.00 WIB.

After being in the relegation zone, Persib Bandung recovered under the guidance of Bojan Hodak, and moved to the top of the BRI Liga 1 standings.

Meanwhile, Persebaya, which is currently in sixth place in the BRI Liga 1 standings, had to lose one player, Arief Catur, who was given a red card.

Judging from the head to head of the two teams, Persib Bandung has a slight lead over Persebaya.

The following is the predicted line-up for Persib Bandung vs Persebaya:

Persib Bandung (4-3-3):

Teja Paku Alam; I Putu Gede, Nick Kuipers, Alberto Rodriguez, Daisuke Sato; Dedi Kusnandar, Levy Madinda, Marc Klok; Beckam Putra, David da Silva, Edo Febriansyah.

Coach Bojan Hodak.

Persebaya Surabaya (4-2-3-1):

Ernando Ari, Riswan Lauhin, Dusan Stevanovic, Kadek Raditya, Reva Adi Utama; Song Ui yong, Andre Oktaviansyah, Ze Valente; Sho Yamamoto, Bruno Moreira, Paulo Victor.

Pelatih: Josep Gombau.

Score prediction: Persib Bandung 1-1 Persebaya.