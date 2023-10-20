The BRI Liga 1 match on Friday (20/10/2023) will feature an exciting match between Bali United and Persebaya Surabaya. Make sure to use the official Bali United vs Persebaya Surabaya live streaming link to watch it.

Fans of Bali United and Persebaya Surabaya definitely don’t want to miss today’s BRI Liga 1 match. Moreover, both of them are prestigious clubs that usually play well.

Today’s match between Bali United vs Persebaya Surabaya can be watched via live broadcast on Indosiar.

However, for those who cannot watch television or cannot access Indosiar, there is a BRI Liga 1 live streaming platform which officially broadcasts it.

Namely Vidio as a live streaming platform for BRI Liga 1 which officially broadcasts all matches. Including those where there is no live broadcast by Indosiar.

Likewise, the match between Bali United and Persebaya Surabaya will take place today (20/10/2023) at 15.00 WIB.

Live Streaming Bali United vs Persebaya Surabaya

For those who want to watch the match via BRI Liga 1 live streaming, you can go directly to the Vidio application or official website.

You can also use the following live streaming link for Bali United vs Persebaya Surabaya:

Live Streaming Link Bali United vs Persebaya Surabaya at 15.00 WIB https://www.vidio.com/watch/7694488-persebaya-surabaya-vs-persib-bandung-full-highlights-bri-liga-1-2023-24

Make sure you have logged in to your Vidio account first. If you don’t have one, you can create a video account before watching the match.

It’s even more comfortable to watch BRI Liga 1 live streaming by subscribing to the premium package from Vidio first.

Make good use of the Bali United vs Persebaya Surabaya live streaming link above to watch today’s BRI Liga 1 match.