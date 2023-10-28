Suara.com – Stefano Lilipaly was the star of Borneo FC’s victory over their guests, Dewa United in the match week 17 of BRI Liga 1 2023-2024, Saturday (28/10/2023) evening WIb.

In a match at Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, Borneo FC beat Dewa United with a score of 3-1 where Lilipaly recorded a hat trick.

Lilipaly opened Borneo FC’s lead in the 24th minute through the penalty spot, before scoring two additional goals in the second half in the 61′ and 75′ minutes.

Meanwhile, Dewa United was only able to reduce the deficit through Septian Bagaskara’s goal in injury time, precisely in the 90+1′ minute.

The victory over Dewa United made Borneo FC firmly at the top of the 2023-2024 BRI Liga 1 standings with a collection of 35 points from 17 matches.

Meanwhile, Dewa United is now stuck in eighth place with a collection of 24 points, equal to Barito Putera in seventh.

Borneo FC vs Dewa United Player Lineup

Borneo FC (4-2-3-1): Nadeo Argawinata; Fajar Fathur Rahman, Agung Prasetyo, Silverio Silva (Diego Michiels 88′), Leo Guntara (Rizky Dwi Febrianto 88′); Kei Hirose, Adam Alis; Stefano Lilipaly (Win Naing Tun 85′), Terens Puhiri (Hendro Siswanto 52′), Muhammad Sihran; Ahmad Nur Hadianto (Jelle Goselink 85′)

Coach: Pieter Huistra

Dewa United (4-3-3): Sonny Stevens; Henhen Herdiana, Mochammad Zaenuri, Risto Mitrevski, Agung Mannan (Septian Bagaskara 76′); Ricky Kambuaya, Theo Numberi (Althariq Ballah 46′), Dimitris Kolovos; Egy Maulana Vikri (Feby Eka Putra 59′), Alex Martins, Majed Osman

Coach: Jan Olde Riekerink