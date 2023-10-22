Suara.com – Madura United suffered a crushing defeat after being slaughtered by Dewa United 1-4 in the 16th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024. This result made Madura United fail to reach the top of the standings.

In the match at the Gelora Madura Ratu Pamelingan Stadium, Pamekasan on Sunday (22/10/2023), Dewa United won thanks to a goal from Egy Maulana Vikri, two goals from Alex Martins and an own goal from Cleberson Martins de Souza.

Meanwhile, hosts Madura United were only able to get one goal back through Junior Brandao from the penalty spot, bringing the score to 1-4.

With this result, Madura United is stuck in runner-up position with 30 points, two points adrift of Borneo FC at the top with 32 points. Meanwhile, Dewa United is now in seventh place with 24 points.

At the start of the match, Madura United and Dewa United immediately appeared to attack. The hosts threatened with Lulinha’s shot but the Madura United striker’s effort hit the crossbar in the sixth minute.

Dewa United immediately built a counterattack. Ricky Kambuaya dribbled the ball into the Madura United defense line. The ball reached Egy Maulana Vikri Egy’s feet and fired a kick into Madura United’s goal in the 7th minute. Score 1-0

Madura United tried to respond through Ricki Ariansyah’s speculative kick in the 17th minute. However, the ball was still too far wide of Dewa United’s goal guarded by Sonny Stevens.

In the 25th minute, Dewa United took a 2-0 lead through the feet of Alex Martins. Two minutes later, Alex again ruffled Madura United’s defense line but his shot still hit Madura United’s goal post.

Madura United attacked again in the 30th minute. Junior Brandao fired a fast and well-directed kick. However, the ball was still blocked by Dewa United’s defensive pillar.

Entering injury time, Madura United was awarded a penalty after Hugo Gomes was fouled by Ricky Kambuaya in the Dewa United penalty box. Junior Brandao as executor did his job well and the score was 1-2.

In the second half, the match became even more exciting. However, in the 47th minute Cleberson scored an own goal and the score became 1-3 in favor of Dewa United.

Madura United tried to respond. In the 70th minute, Lulinha threatened and fired a shot from outside the penalty box. But the ball has not yet met the target.