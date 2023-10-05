Suara.com – BRI Liga 1 continues to campaign for peaceful, united and harmonious football. In the 2023/2024 season, they will make a breakthrough by holding a Journalistic Writing Competition which takes topics related to this season’s competition.

In his statement, the BRI Liga 1 Journalistic Writing Competition for the 2023/2024 season is BRI’s step in providing space for members of the Indonesian press to develop their competence.

Apart from that, it is hoped that this competition can become a forum for campaigning for football as a national sport.

This journalistic competition provides prizes of up to IDR 34 million and will take place from 1 October 2023 to 31 January 2024.

The theme of this competition is “Football as a Unifier of the Nation” or #bolapemersatubangsa, which means that the works depict a peaceful, united and harmonious football climate, especially from the perspective of driving the economy through MSMEs.

Highlights of the match between Borneo FC vs PSS Sleman in Week 12 of the BRI Liga 1 Season 2023/2024. (instagram.com/borneofc.id)

In this regard, Deputy Main Director of Catur Budi Harto revealed that this article writing competition is a means for journalists to produce comprehensive journalistic creative works with specified themes and sub-themes.

“Being part of the BRI Liga 1 Journalistic Writing Competition for the 2023/2024 season, this competition is a form of BRI’s support for media people to continue working. We believe this program will provide a strong multiplier effect from both social and economic aspects, both for “BRI, media people, football fans, as well as players and related stakeholders,” he said.

For complete information and registration for the competition, you can visit the official PT Liga Indonesia Baru page https://ligaindonesiabaru.com/.

