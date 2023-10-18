Suara.com – Borneo FC is aiming for positive results when they host Persib Bandung in the match week 16 of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 at Segiri Stadium, Samarinda, Saturday (21/10). The Pesut Etam team is aiming to win the half-season championship.

Heading into week 16, Borneo FC leads the League 1 standings with 31 points from 15 matches, one point ahead of Madura United in second place and four points ahead of Persib Bandung in third place.

Now there are only two weeks remaining before the completion of the first half of the 2023/2024 Liga 1 season, with Borneo FC having two remaining matches at home, namely against Persib and Dewa United in the 17th week.

The club nicknamed Pesut Etam has the opportunity to end half of the League 1 rounds as champions if the last two matches at home can be finished with wins.

“Of course we want to maintain a positive trend. We want to remain at the top when we enter the second half of the season. Moreover, our remaining two matches are at home,” said Borneo FC coach, Pieter Huistra in a release received by Suara.com, Thursday (19/10).

Borneo FC players. (doc. New Indonesian League)

“But, it will be a difficult match. I think Persib is getting stronger and stronger. Therefore we have to anticipate it by making more serious preparations,” continued the coach with a Dutch passport.

Meanwhile, Borneo FC winger Muhammad Sihran admitted that currently the B team’s condition is very good and the players are still focused on carrying out the training schedule given by the coach in the middle of the international break this October.

“We are in a good position ahead of the end of the first round and that makes us all have the same ambition to continue on the right track for our targets at the end of the season,” said Sihran.

According to Sihran, two matches at home will really determine where Borneo FC will be at the end of the first round.

Because Madura United is not the only team aiming for the top of the standings. Persib is a team that is very close to Borneo FC. The two teams are only four points apart in the standings.