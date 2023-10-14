Scenarios on the future of the Lombard club

According to what was reported by the BresciaOggi portal, there is a new American group that has shown interest in purchasing Brescia. As explained by the local platform, it would be a group “with proven economic solidity, specialized in the management of medium-level clubs and already present in Europe, but not yet in Italy”. An important profile therefore, which opens up interesting scenarios for the future of football in Brescia.

Brescia, USA but not only: the local hypothesis for the future of the club

As further explained by the BresciaOggi website, the price set for the acquisition of the Lombard club would be around 20-25 million euros. However, at this price the price of the Trobole-Casaglia sports center must be excluded. Furthermore, it is reiterated how – on the part of the current president of Brescia Massimo Cellino – there is total willingness to sell 100% of the shares of the historic Lombard club, with a great past in Serie A. Furthermore, the US scenario also benefits highlighted the local one, with a series of entrepreneurs from Brescia who have long been interested in the club. However, as explained, their position would be different from that of the Americans. In fact, local entrepreneurs would like to work alongside a majority shareholder.