The author is the young Brescia street artist Michele Battagliola, a 24-year-old law student. The work was created on the shutter of a former pharmacy – now a general store – in the centre

Carlo Mazzone’s run under the Atalanta curve becomes a mural.

As Il Giorno reports, the author is the young Brescia street artist Michele Battagliola, a 24-year-old law student. A month and a half after the death of the Roman coach, the image of Sor Carletto immortalized on 30 September 2001 appeared on the shutter of a former pharmacy – now a general store – in the center of Brescia – the city where Mazzone coached for three years. Roberto Baggio scored the 3-3 against Atalanta.

The goal that sealed the match on a draw, scored by Divin Codino who in Brescia, thanks to his relationship with Mazzone, lived a second football life, made the then Rondinelle coach rush towards the Bergamo ultras who had targeted him with chants against the mother. A sprint that the coach himself later regretted, but which contributed to placing Mazzone forever among the elite of the characters most loved by Brescia supporters.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Derbyderbyderby to discover all the news of the day.

October 4, 2023 (modified October 4, 2023 | 11:26)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED