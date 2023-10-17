Brenner, Italy says enough to the blocks on the movement of goods wanted by Austria: the ball passes to the Court of Justice

lI Council of Ministers “adopted the MIT’s request to initiate the procedure provided for by art. 259 of the EU Treaty against the Austrian bans at Brenner”. It is the first time that Italy has directly appealed to the Court of Justice against another state for violation of EU law.

Ma a large part of the flows between Italy and EU countries is at stake. In fact, on the affected stretch of motorway – between Innsbruck and Kufstein – There are almost 2.5 million trucks on the road each year, transporting more than 50 million tonnes of goods. The stops established by Austria have been undermining the flow for some time, with blocks at night and every Saturday between 7am and 3pm for all heavy vehicles, creating queues that reached up to 110 kilometers in length triggering – on the other hand – the protests of Autonomous province of Bolzano, which in turn complains about the environmental effects of the torpedo trucks lined up in its territory.

To request intervention of the European Commission, in recent months, appealing to “full freedom of movement” was not only Italy, but also the German government through Transport Minister Volker Wissing.

According to the deputy prime minister and minister Matteo Salvini – “this is a difficult but forced choice given the Commission’s wait-and-see position and the impossibility of reaching a negotiated solution. It will now be up to the Court to clarify whether the Austrian bans on heavy traffic are legitimate or whether the principle of free movement should prevail.”

“Council of Ministers: the formalization of the procedure against Austria’s bans at Brenner is excellent”. So the president of Fai Conftrasporto-Confcommercio Paolo Uggé in a note. “In the name of the free movement of people and goods, principle sanctioned by the European Union, it was finally decided to appeal to the EU Court of Justice to safeguard that principle and denounce Austria’s unilateral decision to limit the transit of heavy vehicles at the crossing – explains Uggé -. And this, after the EC has focused only on dialogue with Austria for years.”

“Dialogue is not possible when the rules are not respected – continues Uggé – Fai-Conftrasporto was the first business association in Italy that in 2016 brought to the attention of the European institutions the economic damage resulting from the bans, calculated in millions of euros per day for the entire Italian system”. “After 7 years and numerous Transport Ministers, Italy finally defends, thanks to Minister Salvini who kept his word, not so much Italian companies, but the European economy, because today it is at the Brenner that traffic is hindered, but tomorrow other fronts could do it themselves – concludes Uggé -. European values ​​are defended in this way, otherwise we are only talking about abstract and baseless objectives”

