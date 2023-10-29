The words of the former Nerazzurri player: “At Inter I experienced four exceptional years, we won a lot and personally it was an incredible period”

Speaking to the microphones of the Inter-Roma MatchDay Programme, Andreas Brehme, a former Nerazzurri player, spoke like this about his experience in Milan: «At Inter I lived four exceptional years, we won a lot and personally it was an incredible period in my life. Entering this stadium and seeing it always full of fans allowed me to experience strong emotions and for a footballer this is fundamental.

There are many moments that I remember with pleasure, the ones that have stuck with me the most are the trophies won. When we won the Scudetto and the UEFA Cup, those were unforgettable moments. The fans are always exceptional, I see it today too, and cheering is fundamental to winning. I always follow Inter, I’ve seen many matches and this team plays well, I like it.”