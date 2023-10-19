On October 19, World Breast Cancer Day is commemorated with the aim of raising awareness about this disease because it is the main cause of death in women. However, it is also the condition that has the best prognosis when it is detected in time, for which health professionals recommend two things: breast self-examination and routine check-ups starting at age 40. Within the framework of breast cancer prevention month, La República interviewed Mónica Ramírez, head of health programs at Sanitas, who tells us about the importance of both.

What is it and how to perform a breast self-examination?

Breast self-examination consists of the examination that the same person performs in order to detect any visible or palpable change in the breast tissue, such as an injury or a lump that appears suddenly. “It’s very easy to do, I particularly do it every day, when I’m showering, so that I don’t forget, and so one can identify changes in a timely manner,” comments the doctor.

Step by step to do a breast self-exam

Place the hand on the side you are going to examine behind the head (if you are going to check the right breast, position the right hand and vice versa) With the three middle fingers of the opposite hand, gently press around the entire breast in circular movements in order to verify whether or not there is any nodule or lesion. In the same way as in the previous step, examine inside the axillary hole, looking for any unusual sensation. Finally, press the nipple to see if there is any secretion or not. If there is discharge, check its color.

What signs you find in the self-examination will be cause for warning?

It is recommended that any injury or unusual change be discussed with a doctor. However, the signs that usually represent possibilities of a malignant tumor are the following:

Presence of lesions or lumps that are hard but do not cause pain ‘Orange peel’ in the breast Bloody secretions in the nipple Retraction of the nipple.

How often should you have a breast exam?

According to what Dr. Ramírez points out, this evaluation should be carried out annually starting at age 40. This is done with the aim of achieving early detection to combat this disease, because 90% of cases detected in time are cured. Regarding self-examination, the doctor recommends doing it daily; If there are any signs, we must seek a specialist.

Which are the risk factors?

As the doctor states, risk factors increase the probability of having this disease, although they are not determining factors. These are some:

Genetic predisposition (some family member has it), especially if it is on the maternal side.SmokingHaving received hormonal or radiation treatmentAlcohol consumptionBeing over 40 years old.

Dr. Mónica Ramírez emphasizes that meeting all of these risk factors does not indicate that you have the disease, but rather that you should be more careful with it.