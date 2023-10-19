New charge for air pollution. Women who live and work in places with higher levels of particulate matter are more at risk of breast cancer than those who live and work in less polluted areas. An increased risk of almost 30%. These are the results of the first study taking into account the effects of both residential and occupational exposure to air pollution on the risk of breast cancer, presented at the congress of the European Society of Medical Oncology (Esmo), underway in Madrid, Spain.

“Our data showed a statistically significant association between long-term exposure to air pollution from fine particles, at home and at work, and the risk of breast cancer – comments Béatrice Fervers, head of the Department of Oncology Prevention from the Comprehensive Cancer Center Léon Bérard, France -. This contrasts with previous research that looked only at exposure to fine particles in homes and showed little or no effect on breast cancer risk.”

In the study, the home and work pollution exposure of 2,419 women with breast cancer was compared with that of 2,984 women without cancer between 1990 and 2011. The results show that the risk of breast cancer increased by 28% when exposure to fine particle air pollution (Pm2.5) increased by 10 µg/m3 – approximately equivalent to the difference in PM2.5 concentration typically observed in rural areas of Europe compared to urban ones. Smaller increases in the risk of this cancer have also been recorded in women exposed to high levels of air pollution from larger particles (Pm10 and nitrogen dioxide). The researchers now plan to study the effects of exposure to pollution while commuting to get a full picture of the effects on breast cancer risk.

Very important results, according to Professor Charles Swanton, of the Francis Crick Institute in London, United Kingdom, author of research suggesting that PM2.5 particles can trigger lung cancer in non-smokers, presented at Esmo last year. “These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream from where they are absorbed into the breast and other tissues – he explains – There is already evidence that air pollutants can change the architecture of the breast, it will be important to check now whether they make it possible breast tissue cells with pre-existing mutations can expand and promote tumor initiation possibly through inflammatory processes, similar to our observations in non-smokers with lung cancer.”

“There is now strong epidemiological and biological evidence of the link between exposure to PM2.5 particles and cancer, and there are good clinical and economic reasons to reduce pollution, precisely to prevent tumors”, underlined Professor Jean -Yves Blay, director of public policy at Esmo.