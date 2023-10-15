Suara.com – The Indonesian national team recently made brilliant achievements that show their rise in ranking in the world of football. In the latest report from football-ranking.com, the Indonesian national team has risen one place from the FIFA world ranking 147 to 146. They have collected a total of 1,061.53 points as of Sunday 15 October 2023.

This increase in ranking occurred after the Indonesian National Team managed to beat Brunei Darussalam with a landslide score of 6-0 in the first leg of the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

This spectacular match took place at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta, on Thursday (12/10/2023) evening WIB.

Dimas Drajad (7′) and Rizky Ridho (11′) put the Indonesian national team ahead with two goals in the first half. In the second half, the Garuda squad added four more goals through a brace from Ramadhan Sananta (62′, 67′) and a hat trick from Dimas Drajad (72′, 90+1′).

This big victory is valuable capital for the Indonesian National Team for the second leg, where they will visit Brunei Darussalam’s headquarters at Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Bandar Sri Begawan, on Tuesday, 17 October 2023.

This achievement brings higher hopes for the Indonesian National Team, because victory in the second leg will give them an additional 8.29 points on their FIFA ranking, increasing the Indonesian National Team’s total points to 1069.82 points.

Before facing the second leg, the Indonesian national team had risen one more place, now ranked 146th in the world.

They replace St Kitts and Nevis, who will not get points in the FIFA rankings even if they win over Sint Marteen, a country that is not yet a FIFA member, in the continuation of the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League on Monday (16/10/2023).

On the other hand, the Thai national team had to suffer a humiliating defeat with a score of 0-8 to Georgia on Thursday (12/10/2023). This defeat resulted in the Thai national team’s ranking dropping from 112th to 113th in the world with a total of 1,177.32 points (-3.89).

Meanwhile, the Vietnam National Team managed to achieve an increase in ranking, rising to 94th in the world with a total of 1,238.66 points (-4.48) according to the ranking provided by football-ranking.com.

However, this result must be followed by the note that Vietnam remains ranked 95th in the world, just below Armenia, as they suffered a 0-2 defeat to Uzbekistan which has not been counted in their ranking.

The Malaysian national team remains firmly in 134th place in the world with a total of 1,100.94 points (+6.04). Even though they won 4-2 over India in the 2023 Merdeka Cup, this was still not enough to overtake the Faroe Islands who are ranked 133rd in the world with a total score of 1,102.34 points (-4.18).